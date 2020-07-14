COD

Wear mask to protect, not to make statement

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

It is a shame that the tremendous sacrifices made by health professionals can be undone by something as simple as not wearing face masks in public. Many studies clearly have demonstrated the value of face masks in reducing the risk of airborne transmission. Social distancing combined with frequent hand-washing with soap and the use of hand sanitizers can help as we await the potential arrival of an effective vaccine or treatment protocol. Face masks should not be used as a political or individual rights statement.

Edward Ishac.

Glen Allen.

