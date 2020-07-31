Reader: Why seek things

at which to take offense?

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I want the youth of our community to know that our culture wasn’t always like this. People weren’t always offended by anything and everything. People didn’t need to search history to find something to be offended by. I want the next generation to know there are some of us who refuse join today’s parade of self-proclaimed victims. As a Northerner, I don’t think the New York Yankees team name is offensive but a compliment. I don’t think the musical "Hamilton" is cultural appropriation — rather, it’s a creative way to tell a story. I don’t think it’s wrong to name a school after Malcolm X if that’s what the community really wants. I suppose I could choose to be offended and waste precious time trying to make others feel guilty for offending me, but what a waste of time. I have a life to live and a family to love. I believe our country eventually will get over its collective wound-licking and show courage again. There are true victims in this world who need a dose of the true American spirit that embraces sacrifice, desires unity and requires a backbone.

David Voss.

Richmond.

