Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Having several relatives who live, work and shop in Richmond's Fan District, I am haunted by what I see as a culture of carelessness by the leadership of Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU). These demonstrations featuring fires, street battles and wanton destruction have persisted for years and seem to emanate from this supposed institution of higher learning. Some nights I fear for my family's safety.
Standing against racism and police brutality is a noble cause. Addressing these national shortcomings is long past due. However, in the words of Mayor Levar Stoney, "Two wrongs do not make a right."
I would like to know what VCU leaders are doing, if anything, to quell the chaos. It would be nice to have some direction and leadership in lieu of spouting off assumptions, such as "What are they teaching these kids?"
Daniel Lloyd.
Glen Allen.
Good letter with an excellent question. Is there an answer? I don't know.
