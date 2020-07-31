What being a good neighbor

means in COVID-19 era

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

New Englanders historically have put the general welfare of a community ahead of the freedom to do as one pleases, but a recent article in The New Yorker magazine, "What Vermont and Its History Might Teach the Nation about Handling the Coronavirus," reveals specifics. Having the "fewest cases of [COVID-19] of any state in the country: fourteen hundred and two, as of Monday [7/27]," according to author Bill McKibben, "[Vermont's] hospitals currently house just one confirmed case ... even though the epidemic raged in neighboring states."

Despite its relatively sparse and homogeneous population, Vermont does have an older demographic — and a Republican governor. Once the state shut down in mid-March (and reopened very slowly), Gov. Phil Scott didn't have to do much because, as McKibben writes, "Vermonters [have] remarkably high levels of social trust. Only thirty-eight percent of Americans say they mostly or completely trust their neighbors, but a 2018 Vermont survey found that seventy-eight percent of residents think that 'people in my neighborhood trust each other to be good neighbors'; sixty-nine percent of Vermonters said that they knew most of their neighbors, compared with twenty-six percent of Americans in general. [They] have a better than three-century tradition of governing themselves at annual town meetings, the closest thing to Athenian democracy still to be found. It’s hard to get away with being a jerk at those meetings." Not wearing a mask is unthinkable, he says, when the governor and virtually everyone else recognizes the science.

Martha Steger.

Midlothian.

