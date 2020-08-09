Weather Alert

...A THUNDERSTORM WITH HEAVY RAIN WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN HENRICO AND SOUTH CENTRAL HANOVER COUNTIES... AT 601 PM EDT, A THUNDERSTORM WITH HEAVY RAIN WAS LOCATED OVER GLEN ALLEN, OR NEAR MECHANICSVILLE. THE STORM IS NEARLY STATIONARY. WIND GUSTS IN EXCESS OF 30 MPH ARE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 1 TO 2 INCHES HAVE OCCURRED WITH AN ADDITIONAL 1 TO 2 INCHES POSSIBLE. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... MECHANICSVILLE, TUCKAHOE, LAUREL, LAKESIDE, GLEN ALLEN, HANOVER AIRPORT, ELMONT, LONGDALE, SOLOMONS STORE, ATLEE, ASHCAKE, GREENDALE, DUMBARTON AND CHAMBERLAYNE. MOTORISTS SHOULD USE EXTRA CAUTION IN THE VICINITY OF THIS STORM. BE PREPARED FOR RAPID CHANGES IN WEATHER AND ROAD CONDITIONS. HEAVY RAIN COULD CAUSE PONDING OF WATER ON ROADS, AND POSSIBLE MINOR FLOODING OF DITCHES AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS.