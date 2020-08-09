Warner's, Kaine's stance
on assistance troubling
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Individuals unemployed during the pandemic should be provided state and federal assistance. However, that assistance should not exceed the individual’s wage income prior to the pandemic. Otherwise, there is an incentive not to work. Ask small-business owners trying to get their employees back to work.
States that can show the adverse economic impact from the pandemic also should be able to secure federal support. However, that assistance should not exceed the damage caused by the pandemic. Otherwise, fiscally responsible states, such as Virginia, would be providing an incentive to fiscally irresponsible states to continue that behavior.
U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, both Democrats from Virginia, support paying unemployment benefits that exceed working wages and paying for the prepandemic fiscal irresponsibility of other states. Apparently, Warner and Kaine prefer that people not work and find governmental fiscal irresponsibility acceptable.
Why are Warner and Kaine willing to have Virginians pay for the excessive and wasteful prepandemic benefits paid by fiscally irresponsible states when Virginians did not receive such benefits? Why are other states not required to pay for their own fiscal abuses that were created long before the pandemic? Why are not Warner and Kaine looking out for the people of Virginia?
Of course, the problem is that all our elected officials vote the party line rather than protecting their constituents or using common sense. Luckily, there is an election in November.
George Gretes.
Mechanicsville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.