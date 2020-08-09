Many find meaning
in Kehinde Wiley's art
Editor, Times Dispatch:
In Christine Young’s letter, “Installing Wiley statue hinders positive change,” she calls the "Rumors of War" statue “meaningless” and “expensive,” and the title “questionable and even repugnant.” She further calls for a “change for the better” by not encouraging or allowing this type of artwork in Richmond.
Young might not like the statue; fair enough. Artwork is subjective. I would, however, disagree with her assertion that the statue is “meaningless.” It affected her enough for her to write a letter to the RTD. That act alone gives the statue meaning. Beyond that, she should learn about Wiley and his artwork. The statue is part of a greater body of work in which the artist has reimagined traditional Western art with military subjects replaced by young, modern Black men. See his “Officer of the Hussars” and “Napoleon Leading the Army Over the Alps” for other examples in this series, which ponder the artist’s question: Why do we undervalue the lives of Black men? Young might not see meaning in Wiley’s work, but others certainly do.
And while this particular statue was expensive, it didn’t cost the taxpayers money. The donors chose to contribute to the purchase, as is their right. Young also is free not to contribute to any commission that offends her sensibilities.
What she’s not allowed to do is prevent the commission and placement of controversial artwork that might provoke thoughtful conversation, imagination, awareness and perhaps even reconciliation in a city badly in need of it all.
I also would encourage her to avoid divisive language. It won’t help her (lost) cause.
Patricia Sigler.
Mechanicsville.
Sigler’s concluding sentence: Priceless. Rarely have I ever seen a Zinger delivered with more grace and wit. Kudos and a tip of the hat.
