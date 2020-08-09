Trump ignored chance
to take proactive steps
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
While addressing the coronavirus pandemic and the resultant 160,157 U.S. deaths, President Donald Trump recently stated, "It is what it is." The question is: Did it have to be? I have been a physician for almost 50 years, and I learned in my first week in medical school that preventive measures are the keys to controlling disease. Even my grandmother knew "an ounce of prevention trumps a pound of cure" (pun intended). We doctors soon realized that being proactive was superior to being reactive.
Unfortunately, since the pandemic began, the Trump administration actually has discouraged proactive measures such as wearing masks in public and social distancing.
They then added to the incompetence by opening the economy weeks too early, resulting in the resurgence of the disease that we now are experiencing. At this juncture, Trump has resorted to reactive choices, such as vaccines and therapeutics that might be helpful months from now after costing many more lives.
Finally, the extremely important proactive measure of accurate, readily available testing with rapid results has not been achieved after six months of promises. This has not allowed for the contact tracing necessary to isolate carriers, and has furthered the widespread isolation that we all again are facing.
Following a pandemic task force administrative meeting in the White House this past week, one of the participants stated, "I don't think he gets it." A more accurate statement might be, "He gets it, but doesn't want to." How much longer will the public continue to accept "magical thinking" and denial as a policy? Hopefully, this acceptance will end before Nov. 3.
Robert Glasser, M.D.
Manakin-Sabot.
Dr. Glasses, from your lips to God’s ear. Indeed, Trump doesn’t seem to have the mental capacity to understand the severity or scope of this pandemic. Even now he doesn’t get it.
