Baseball fan recalls
Bickford's no-hitter
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Tuesday, Aug. 11, is the 70th anniversary of Boston Braves pitcher Vern Bickford pitching a “no-hitter” against the Brooklyn Dodgers in Boston. No-hitters are pretty common these days, but this was no ordinary no-hitter and no ordinary pitcher.
Bickford was born in Hellier, Ky., near the borders of West Virginia and Virginia. His family moved to New Canton, Va., when he was a child. During high school, Bickford was captain of the local high school baseball, football and basketball teams.
After serving overseas during World War II, Bickford returned the States and to baseball as part of the Boston Braves organization.
In 1950, the Dodgers led the league in hits, batting average, home runs and on-base percentage. Their sluggers — Jackie Robinson, Duke Snider and Carl Furillo — were household names. Hardballtimes.com has ranked Bickford’s no-hitter as the fifth most impressive of all time. He won 19 games in 1950 and received Most Valuable Player consideration.
Among his other accomplishments, Bickford also pitched in the 1948 World Series and the 1949 All-Star game. After suffering a number of injuries in the early 1950s, his production declined, and he became a Baltimore Oriole in 1954. He pitched in one game. His arm was sore and he was released. After an attempted comeback with the Triple-A Richmond Virginians, he retired to New Canton where he sold used cars and worked in construction. In 1959, he was diagnosed with cancer of the esophagus and died in a Richmond hospital on May 6, 1960, at age 39. Today, he rests at the edge of the quiet cemetery at Mount Zion Baptist Church in New Canton.
Jim Taylor.
Newport News.
