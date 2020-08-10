Debate continues over

statue relocation fees

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Exhibiting monumental hubris, a correspondent suggests that so-called "pro-Confederate fans" could pay for the destroyed Confederate monuments if they wanted them. Citizens of a war-torn land paid to put the statues up to honor their soldiers. Richmond's rulers of today and the mobs that tore them down should pay for their relocation.

H.V. Traywick Jr.

Richmond.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email