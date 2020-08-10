Debate continues over
statue relocation fees
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Exhibiting monumental hubris, a correspondent suggests that so-called "pro-Confederate fans" could pay for the destroyed Confederate monuments if they wanted them. Citizens of a war-torn land paid to put the statues up to honor their soldiers. Richmond's rulers of today and the mobs that tore them down should pay for their relocation.
H.V. Traywick Jr.
Richmond.
H.V. Traywick Jr,
Don't you worry your little heart....Taxpayers will pay for the statues relocations and you'll whine and whine and whine....This is 2020 and we don't honor traitors....
