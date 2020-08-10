Reader sees no need

for VDH 'enforcers'

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The Virginia Department of Health wants to create yet another layer of bureaucracy by hiring 100 or so "enforcers" to raid businesses and force compliance with Gov. Ralph Northam’s edicts. Instead of hiring all these new positions, it could use the proposed $6 million budget to help businesses comply by providing signage and masks for distribution to customers. After all, if it wasn’t for the demand by government to follow its directives (these are rules, not laws), those same businesses would not have to foot the extra expense incurred for the demanded action. Also, as businesses grow, and they will, they will need employees. Instead of hiring a gaggle of more bureaucrats who produce nothing and cost tax money, why not hire production and service workers, or fill other existing bureaucratic positions? We really don’t need babysitters. We’re all grown up now and can take care of ourselves.

Paul K. Little.

Midlothian.

