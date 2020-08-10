Reader sees no need
for VDH 'enforcers'
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The Virginia Department of Health wants to create yet another layer of bureaucracy by hiring 100 or so "enforcers" to raid businesses and force compliance with Gov. Ralph Northam’s edicts. Instead of hiring all these new positions, it could use the proposed $6 million budget to help businesses comply by providing signage and masks for distribution to customers. After all, if it wasn’t for the demand by government to follow its directives (these are rules, not laws), those same businesses would not have to foot the extra expense incurred for the demanded action. Also, as businesses grow, and they will, they will need employees. Instead of hiring a gaggle of more bureaucrats who produce nothing and cost tax money, why not hire production and service workers, or fill other existing bureaucratic positions? We really don’t need babysitters. We’re all grown up now and can take care of ourselves.
Paul K. Little.
Midlothian.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
They need those positions for testing and other virus duties! Speeding up test results would be nice!
Paul K. Little,
If the Trumpsters didn't need watching then we'd see you all wearing your masks...But Trumpsters don't and now the state will make businesses follow the rules.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.