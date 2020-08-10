Writer: Civil discourse

on climate appreciated

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I read with interest the letters from Mike Venaglia and Douglas McAvoy, who responded to earlier letters from me and Fred Roensch proposing a carbon fee and dividend as one of America's legislative solutions to climate change. Venaglia's argument that carbon fees will be passed on to consumers is accurate — but most economists favor setting up this process because the laws of supply and demand are a key resource in moving us to a world in which our great-grandchildren survive climate change. McAvoy's argument that carbon dividends only should be spent on reducing the national debt ignores the fact that low-income families, decimated by the pandemic economic crash, do not have spare cash to spend on rising energy costs, and could quickly withdraw their support for any climate solutions that demand their money without giving money back.

But I would like to thank both writers for engaging in civil discourse on climate solutions. We are making progress here, and I hope that U.S. Reps. Donald McEachin, D-4th, and Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, are noticing that.

Chris Wiegard,

Citizens Climate Lobby volunteer.

Chester.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email