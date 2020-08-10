Writer: Civil discourse
on climate appreciated
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I read with interest the letters from Mike Venaglia and Douglas McAvoy, who responded to earlier letters from me and Fred Roensch proposing a carbon fee and dividend as one of America's legislative solutions to climate change. Venaglia's argument that carbon fees will be passed on to consumers is accurate — but most economists favor setting up this process because the laws of supply and demand are a key resource in moving us to a world in which our great-grandchildren survive climate change. McAvoy's argument that carbon dividends only should be spent on reducing the national debt ignores the fact that low-income families, decimated by the pandemic economic crash, do not have spare cash to spend on rising energy costs, and could quickly withdraw their support for any climate solutions that demand their money without giving money back.
But I would like to thank both writers for engaging in civil discourse on climate solutions. We are making progress here, and I hope that U.S. Reps. Donald McEachin, D-4th, and Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, are noticing that.
Chris Wiegard,
Citizens Climate Lobby volunteer.
Chester.
"but most economists favor setting up this process because the laws of supply and demand are a key resource in moving us to a world in which our great-grandchildren survive climate change."
Interesting... I have yet to hear any "expert" - much less an economist - articulate exactly how carbon fees will mitigate Climate Change.
Perhaps you could share with us laypersons some particulars as to what every American's exorbitant investment in alternative energy will accomplish. Exactly how much will said "taxes" affect mean global temps - and when we can expect them to finally stabilize - and our planet's beleaguered environment begin to heal?
Please be specific... those with miniscule (or non-existent) margins would like to know why they are sacrificing their, and their children's, bottom lines / SOL's.
(cue Climate Crickets)
