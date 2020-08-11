Proposed police reforms
would impede protection
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Gov. Ralph Northam has called a special session of the Virginia General Assembly for Aug. 18. The reason for this is to vote on the budget as a result of the disruption caused by COVID-19. However, it seems that restrictions on law enforcement also will be brought up.
In the state Senate, a committee on police reform has been formed and there is considerable support for defunding law enforcement agencies and reducing the charge for an assault on a law enforcement officer from a felony to a misdemeanor.
On the House of Delegates side, the Courts of Justice and Public Safety committees jointly met late last month and discussed priorities regarding police reform for the upcoming special session. Some of their reform recommendations include:
• Defunding of operational budgets;
• Removal of School Resource Officers;
• Dismantling and defunding Special Weapons and Tactics teams across the state;
• Prohibiting the use of “kinetic energy projectiles,” which could include bullets and rubber bullets;
• Prohibiting the use of tear gas and other nonlethal deterrents;
• Expanding the means to decertify officers; and
• Removing qualified immunity statutes from the Virginia Code for law enforcement agents.
Citizens should contact their elected representatives to urge them to oppose any proposed legislation that would hamper law enforcement officers from the ability to protect us.
Robert Davis.
Spotsylvania.
Mr. Davis presents a presumed laundry list to be considered by the delegates later this month. He calls for rejecting all of them lest our police relinquish the ability to protect us.
Some of the item he lists go too far but many fit the bill. Why not wait and give our elected lawmakers a chance to debate the various issues. Not all he lists will be chosen to be kept or ditched, let’s wait and see.
Police are in the position of facing reforms because they have failed for decades in addressing systemic racism and abuse within their department.....They've killed African Americans at a much higher rate than their percentage of the population. Police have shielded and their problem children and then when caught running to another department and killing again.....End Qualified Immunity, end problem police being able to move from Department to Department while violating citizens rights....It'll be interesting to see what comes...
