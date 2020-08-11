Proposed police reforms

would impede protection

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Gov. Ralph Northam has called a special session of the Virginia General Assembly for Aug. 18. The reason for this is to vote on the budget as a result of the disruption caused by COVID-19. However, it seems that restrictions on law enforcement also will be brought up.

In the state Senate, a committee on police reform has been formed and there is considerable support for defunding law enforcement agencies and reducing the charge for an assault on a law enforcement officer from a felony to a misdemeanor.

On the House of Delegates side, the Courts of Justice and Public Safety committees jointly met late last month and discussed priorities regarding police reform for the upcoming special session. Some of their reform recommendations include:

• Defunding of operational budgets;

• Removal of School Resource Officers;

• Dismantling and defunding Special Weapons and Tactics teams across the state;

• Prohibiting the use of “kinetic energy projectiles,” which could include bullets and rubber bullets;

• Prohibiting the use of tear gas and other nonlethal deterrents;

• Expanding the means to decertify officers; and

• Removing qualified immunity statutes from the Virginia Code for law enforcement agents.

Citizens should contact their elected representatives to urge them to oppose any proposed legislation that would hamper law enforcement officers from the ability to protect us.

Robert Davis.

Spotsylvania.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email