Seismic change needed,
not different monuments
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
“The kids just got engaged, dear, so let’s pick out baby names.”
That’s what it sounds like, this parlor-game pastime of selecting replacements for Monument Avenue’s deposed Confederate anti-heroes. A little too soon, implausible, tone-deaf. White.
Do we have a shared vision as a city? Do we have agreement on who or what we are honoring? Is anyone in this conversation Black and/or younger than age 50 and/or female? Who decides?
Monument Avenue never, ever will be that place again, that elegant stretch of stately homes guarded by beloved bronze warriors. It forever will be where Black lives rose up and dethroned not just their oppressors, but all the attendant myths and stories and heroes that long have defined and maligned this city.
If you somehow missed the message, it wasn’t that they want new monuments. They want seismic, systemic change on numerous critical matters, from housing to poverty to justice to police.
I’ve been away for a while and return to a city that feels fiercely divided, hurt, angry, resigned. Five minutes on Facebook illustrates how deep, complex and emotional these past few months have been. We have a lot of work to do to address the pressing issues that face all of us who share this geography, and we are slipping into fall with great trepidation about what lies ahead. It’s probably not the time to be musing over monuments.
Here’s an inexpensive fix: Let’s plant beautiful Virginia gardens with native plants that attract bees and butterflies, and create ecosystems to demonstrate best environmental practices. Use churches, garden clubs, students and seniors to maintain true community spaces. Build out from there. Let’s let it all go, get rid of the remains, bury the past and allow the Earth time to regenerate.
Lorna Wyckoff.
Richmond.
