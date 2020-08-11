View decisions of war
through lens of ethics
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Victor Davis Hanson's recent op-ed gives us the standard rationalization for dropping the atomic bombs on Japan to end World War II. I believed these until recently, when I reread my old Annapolis text, "Sea Power: A Naval History," edited by E.B. Potter and Chester W. Nimitz.
Japan was ready to surrender with one condition: Its emperor would remain in place. The Japanese sent out peace feelers through the Russians. The Russians sat on this information because they wanted to get a piece of Japan or China for themselves. But President Harry S. Truman knew about the peace feelers because we had cracked the Japanese diplomatic code. He turned a blind eye on this and ordered the bombings.
Another Naval Academy text sheds more light on this. In "A Diplomatic History of the American People," Thomas A. Bailey wrote: “But when postwar observers discovered that Japan would have collapsed within a short time without this horrible slaughter, consciences became increasingly troubled.”
We had agreed to “unconditional surrender” with our allies and made it very public. This made Japan fear the worst, and the hardliners in Japan kept insisting on fighting to the end. But the surrender turned out not be unconditional. After the second atomic bomb was dropped on Aug. 9, 1945, the United States agreed that the emperor could stay. "One of the saddest might-have-beens in history is that these terms could have been accepted two weeks or so earlier, thereby forestalling the dropping of the atomic bombs," Bailey wrote.
No doubt this was a terribly difficult decision for Truman. After all, he hadn't known about the Manhattan Project until President Franklin D. Roosevelt died on April 12, 1945. But we didn’t need to drop the bomb.
Even now, we need to consider our decisions through the lens of ethics. From Vietnam (58,000 Americans dead; how many Vietnamese?) to Iraq, we still walk a fine line.
Bill Butler,
U.S. Naval Academy, 1968.
Mechanicsville.
(2) comments
IF true - then why did it take 2 bombs to make Japan capitulate? Revisionist history is replete with what ifs and shoulda / coulda / woulda's. Exhausted forces from Europe were being told to be prepared to be redeployed to Asia.
All I know is that a mainland invasion of Japan would've made Viet Nam pale in comparison... and more than a few Boomers wouldn't be around today.
It's easy to second guess and what if 75 years later. What's done is done and the millions of Americans who didn't die in the invasion of the Japanese home islands came home alive. The Japanese empire engaged in a full scale horrible war where they committed atrocities wherever they went. They could have surrendered before the bombs were dropped but they didn't.....They knew they were beaten and were willing to sacrifice millions.....War is the most terrible thing mankind has ever done.....When at war the best case scenario is to win with overwhelming force as quickly as possible.......Anything else is just abhorrent...
