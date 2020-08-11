View decisions of war

through lens of ethics

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Victor Davis Hanson's recent op-ed gives us the standard rationalization for dropping the atomic bombs on Japan to end World War II. I believed these until recently, when I reread my old Annapolis text, "Sea Power: A Naval History," edited by E.B. Potter and Chester W. Nimitz.

Japan was ready to surrender with one condition: Its emperor would remain in place. The Japanese sent out peace feelers through the Russians. The Russians sat on this information because they wanted to get a piece of Japan or China for themselves. But President Harry S. Truman knew about the peace feelers because we had cracked the Japanese diplomatic code. He turned a blind eye on this and ordered the bombings.

Another Naval Academy text sheds more light on this. In "A Diplomatic History of the American People," Thomas A. Bailey wrote: “But when postwar observers discovered that Japan would have collapsed within a short time without this horrible slaughter, consciences became increasingly troubled.”

We had agreed to “unconditional surrender” with our allies and made it very public. This made Japan fear the worst, and the hardliners in Japan kept insisting on fighting to the end. But the surrender turned out not be unconditional. After the second atomic bomb was dropped on Aug. 9, 1945, the United States agreed that the emperor could stay. "One of the saddest might-have-beens in history is that these terms could have been accepted two weeks or so earlier, thereby forestalling the dropping of the atomic bombs," Bailey wrote.

No doubt this was a terribly difficult decision for Truman. After all, he hadn't known about the Manhattan Project until President Franklin D. Roosevelt died on April 12, 1945. But we didn’t need to drop the bomb.

Even now, we need to consider our decisions through the lens of ethics. From Vietnam (58,000 Americans dead; how many Vietnamese?) to Iraq, we still walk a fine line.

Bill Butler,

U.S. Naval Academy, 1968.

Mechanicsville.

