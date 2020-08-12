More still needs to be done
to save historic buildings
Editor, Times Dispatch:
Let me add my enthusiastic support to Cyane Crump’s call to arms regarding the demolition of the Fulton Gas Works. There is a noble history there that should not be erased. The East End of Richmond has a rich industrial history that deserves preservation. Much has been done: Tobacco Row, Great Shiplock Park, the Turning Basin, the CSX railroad trestle, the Cedar Works factory building, masonry chimneys and water tower at Rocketts Landing, the port docks. But a structure that also is under threat is the Intermediate Terminal Building that Stone Brewing originally committed to convert to a restaurant. They later revised it to an offer of demolition and unspecified replacement. City Council has yet to accept the offer. Adding to Crump’s call, I submit that such a demolition also would diminish the area's historic flavor and that we should resist it.
Roger Whitfield.
Henrico.
