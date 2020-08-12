Studies show carbon tax
can be an effective tool
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
As a new environmental bill using carbon fees is up for sponsorship, it is bound to bring up the discussion on what the effects of a carbon fee would be. The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act would tax the first sale of any fossil fuels based on its detrimental effect on the environment and distribute the revenue to all Americans. Two Letters to the Editor gave the impression that the carbon fee would be ineffective at getting individuals and businesses to switch. They argued that since gas prices would rise to reflect the fee imposed on them and gas consumers would be getting the revenue of the fee from the government, the bill would have done nothing.
The writers' argument does not take into account that consumers and businesses would change as a result of the fee. Higher pump prices would encourage consumers to drive less or switch to less polluting modes of transport, such as fuel-efficient vehicles and/or public transport. Higher costs of purchasing fossil fuels also would provide businesses with an economic incentive to create a smaller carbon footprint.
This thinking isn't all theoretical; a 2011 study by economists Boqiang Lin and Xuehui Li showed that when carbon taxes were implemented in Finland and other European countries, carbon dioxide emissions significantly were lowered relative to neighbors lacking this policy. Another study by the London School of Economics and Political Science found the carbon tax in Sweden reduced transportation carbon emissions by 6% compared to a model of Sweden's emissions trajectory.
Carbon taxes make sense and have a proven track record in reducing carbon dioxide emissions. With the consequences of man-made climate change around the corner, carbon taxes are a vital tool to reverse or slow our dangerous course.
Ethan Coe.
Moseley.
