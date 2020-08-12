Trump's proposed tax cut

not what country needs now

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

It is hard to understand why President Donald Trump wants to defund Social Security and Medicare. That is exactly what will result from his proposed temporary cut in payroll withholding taxes. With the trust funds for both programs rapidly shrinking, it endangers the future benefits of millions.

While few people want to pay taxes, the payroll tax is one where the vast majority of individuals get back far more than they contribute. And one of the clear lessons of the COVID-19 pandemic is how important it is to have a safety net in place for those who are most vulnerable.

Any discussion of making working people pay back the tax later — after the November election — or making up the difference from other taxes shows the proposed action is a mere sleight of hand.

Congress quickly needs to move forward on a rational plan to help those in need survive these incredibly difficult times. This unilateral action by the president is not what the nation needs.

Chet Wade.

Glen Allen.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email