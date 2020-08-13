Letter to the Editor, Aug. 14, 2020: Avenue green space could be monument to hope, unity

Avenue green space could
be monument to hope, unity
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Correspondent Lorna Wyckoff wrote a beautiful, heartfelt letter, and I agree and support her vision of a Monument Avenue green space. I don't think the name should be changed because it can be a monument in itself — to honestly owning the ugly past so we can heal and move forward in a better way.
There would be nothing more beautiful and uniting than to be able to walk or run all the way down Monument Avenue unencumbered. It would be a wonderful sightline across the street and a showcase for plants indigenous to this part of the country.
I am from another part of the United States and have adopted Richmond as my home. I never thought I would see the monuments come down, but I am so happy it is happening, and would love to see Richmond become a beacon of hope and unity.
Andrea Gantz-Holly.
Mechanicsville.