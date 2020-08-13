Letter to the Editor, Aug. 14, 2020: Grant program too late to help many in Richmond

Grant program too late
to help many in Richmond
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
City Council just authorized a grant program to help those who suffered damage to their businesses and property during the protest of the recent weeks. After totally botching any lawful response to these rolling and static demonstrations, it's good to see that the city is stepping up. But for many, it's too little, too late.
In most cases, property damage can be repaired and a small grant might cover some other expenses incurred during times of a challenging business environment. Already reeling from the coronavirus shutdown, many business owners felt as if they were put in the ring with a tiger, as they watched city and state leaders take a hands-off approach in dealing with the vandalism and destruction that occurred during those protests. But for many business owners and potential customers, the damage beyond the physical might take years to heal, and that's for those who survive this double hit.
Would it have been more prudent and beneficial in the long run to have maintained control, law and order, and protected the property and businesses from the destruction they received? Would Mayor Levar Stoney and Gov. Ralph Northam have taken the same hands-off approach had it been a different group, with a different cause, creating chaos in our city? If the taxpayers became disillusioned with city government, escrowed their real taxes owed and peacefully protested by spray-painting graffiti on City Hall, would the mayor have turned his eyes away?
Pat Hudgins.
Richmond.