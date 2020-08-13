Letter to the Editor, Aug. 14, 2020: Richmonder will miss Fisk and O'Byrne

Richmonder will miss
Fisk and O'Byrne
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Thank you to the Richmond Times-Dispatch and to Colleen Curran in particular for reporting the news that David Fisk of the Richmond Symphony has accepted an opportunity to share his many skills and talents with the Symphony Orchestra in Charlotte, N.C. We in the Richmond metropolitan area have benefited from the enormous generosity and talent of Fisk and his wife, Anne O’Byrne. The academic achievement of their children, whom the RTD covered in a story published March 13, 2016, so favorably impacted Richmond and women of historical importance in the commonwealth of Virginia. Commendations to the now young adults in the family. Additionally, the musical performances of Fisk and O’Byrne, whether instrumental or vocal, have been shared time and time again with so many of us in such special venues as the Virginia Holocaust Museum; the Altria Theater; the Carpenter Theatre at the Dominion Energy Center; multiple houses of worship throughout the Richmond metropolitan area, including St. Mary Catholic Church; and charitable organizations, such as the Kiwanis Club of Richmond. So many of us have been treated to the artistry of Fisk, O’Byrne and the entire family. May Charlotte, N.C., welcome this exceptional family with arms wide open.
André Basmajian.
Richmond.