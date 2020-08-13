Letter to the Editor, Aug. 14, 2020: Six markers provided much-needed context

Six markers provided
much-needed context
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The decision of the city of Richmond to remove the six signs researched and erected by the citizen and scholarly group History Is Illuminating puzzles me. In a time when it is clear that almost all of us in Richmond woefully are underinformed about our own history, the signs provided quick, accurate and helpful information. In the near past, numerous city-sponsored groups recommended contextualizing the Monument Avenue statues in almost an identical manner. Why, then, are these six signs — which addressed the very same issues in a positive and responsible way — now removed? Are these factually based and even tastefully presented signs some kind of threat to public order? What do our city officials fear? History indeed is illuminating. Aren’t these signs almost precisely what we need right now?
Leila Christenbury.
Richmond.