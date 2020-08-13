Letter to the Editor, Aug. 14, 2020: Wait for vaccine before sending kids to schools

Wait for vaccine before
sending kids to schools
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
If the commonwealth of Virginia is taking every precaution to protect children from the coronavirus as they go back to school, doesn't it ring true that children should not go back to school until a vaccine is created?
Is our system of academia so high-strung that we cannot allow schooling to be suspended for one semester to properly address a deadly epidemic? How can Virginia officials look at themselves in the mirror while sending children and their families into danger?
I recommend online learning and home schooling for those who want to go to school. And I don't see the sky falling for children whose families opt to wait a semester and keep their kids at home until a coronavirus vaccine comes out. This is not such an imposition. It is a far better choice than sending families to their deaths.
Seth Leonard.
Christiansburg.