Letter to the Editor, Aug. 15, 2020: Biden-Harris ticket sharp contrast to Trump

Biden-Harris ticket
sharp contrast to Trump
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Donald Trump won the 2016 election by exploiting people's cynicism and promising his business expertise would improve things. But his presidency has laid bare his total ignorance of American governance and an outrageous ego that claims to know more than top Pentagon officers, veteran intelligence experts, and all the science and medical experts trying to manage the COVID-19 crisis. Most of all, Trump lacks these critical leadership qualities: an inclination to learn on the job; the ability to retain talented aides and listen to them; and natural empathy for the challenges facing struggling American families. Instead, he has chosen to muzzle and fire the truth-tellers in his administration and use the vilest of language against those who oppose him.
What a contrast we will have in the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris candidacies. These leaders know government and have solid records contributing to good policymaking and administration at all levels of public service. Their politics both are progressive and mainstream, representing both values of vast majorities and a sensitivity to our nation's shortcomings and the compelling needs of fellow citizens. They realize that there are necessary changes on the near horizon, new collaborations to form and new consensus to build, priorities to be set and practical solutions to be derived. They know our problems are not unsolvable, that we can find solutions, usually in a bipartisan way.
The coming campaign will bring many good disagreements. There will be bombast and baloney. People on both sides will play "identity politics." But this election should be about our commonality as Americans. Given his record and his character, Trump never can take us to that safe place — to that creative space — where we can rebuild and strengthen this country. Biden and Harris are thoughtful and proven. They feel our pain. We will make America better together.
Ben Ragsdale.
Richmond.