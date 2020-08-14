Letter to the Editor, Aug. 15, 2020: HDV should issue official mask exemptions

HDV should issue
official mask exemptions
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The Harrisonburg Daily News-Record recently featured a front-page story that reported an "appalling interaction" between the operator of a local restaurant and an allegedly abusive customer who claimed a medical exemption from the face mask regulation. I have no firsthand information and cannot judge the incident. It does, however, illustrate a problem. I have a bad lung that causes breathing difficulty when I wear a mask. I have a letter from my doctor attesting to the condition, and I carry the note with me, laminated onto a card attached to a chain that I wear around my neck. I am, however, met with skepticism and I have been denied maskless entry to a state facility.
I suggest that, in order to avoid confusion and embarrassment, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) — on receipt of the proper certification — issue a card or badge that officially confirms the medical exception.
Robert Lantz.
Timberville.