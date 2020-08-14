Letter to the Editor, Aug. 15, 2020: Pain medication story no laughing matter

Pain medication story
no laughing matter
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Tom Allen's "The Joyous Sensation of Not Feeling Pain" in Sunday's Discover Richmond never should have seen the light of day. Where were the editors?
First, Allen discusses pain medication and anesthesia as if they are the same thing (they are not).
But second, and far more alarming, is the idea that a lighthearted article about pain medications could be printed in today's world. More than 50,000 people died in the United States in 2019 from opioid-related causes. And Allen is joking that Dilaudid "should be sprayed on the population on a regular basis"? Dilaudid is an addictive opioid.
What's next, a funny column about COVID-19?
Doug Jones.
Midlothian.