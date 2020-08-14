Letter to the Editor, Aug. 15, 2020: Reader questions aspects of Biden's VP search

Reader questions aspects
of Biden's VP search
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden announced some time ago that his vice presidential running mate would be a woman. Many assumed he would pick a woman of color or at least of some color. Therefore it was understood and accepted that white women, Black males, white males and any other race, male or female, could not apply for the job because they did not qualify. It would not matter if any of these other people had much higher qualifications for the job — their applications would not be accepted. He made his selection of the few applicants that met the limited qualifications.
This is discrimination at the highest level. Are we to assume that no one else in the United States could be more qualified for the job of vice president regardless of their race or gender? Try starting a business or filling a high position in your business by stating beforehand that only applicants of certain race and gender would be considered for the jobs, no matter what the qualifications of others — you would be called a racist, genderphobic and many other detrimental accusations, and probably be prosecuted at the highest level. Your life and business would be in tatters. Biden did just that and he is being held in highest regard by many.
Yes, Virginia, the laws are different for you and for them.
James McBride.
North Chesterfield.