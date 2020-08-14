Letter to the Editor, Aug. 15, 2020: VCU grad urges Rao to take temporary pay cut

VCU grad urges Rao
to take temporary pay cut
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
It's good to see that some of Virginia's college presidents are taking voluntary pay cuts, as noted in Wednesday's RTD story "William & Mary leaders take pay cuts to curb fiscal impact of virus." I'm dismayed to see that Michael Rao, president of Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU), has not offered to do the same. This is disconcerting since, at more than $740,000 a year in compensation, Rao is among the highest paid state employees. Even though VCU hasn't furloughed any employees at this point, they've discontinued many adjunct positions, which not only puts the academics in stress, but eliminates much-needed money for those teachers who already were working for embarrassingly low pay.
As an alumnus and longtime contributor to the VCU School of the Arts, I'd like to say: Come on, Rao. You can afford to give up some of that six-figure salary. It would set a wonderful example for all of the students who are struggling to make college a reality.
Jerry Williams.
Richmond.