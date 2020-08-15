Letter to the Editor, Aug. 16, 2020: Bike lanes on Malvern Ave. confusing, dangerous

Bike lanes on Malvern Ave.
confusing, dangerous
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Bike lanes recently were installed on Malvern Avenue in the heart of the Malvern area leading into Cary Street Road and Windsor Farms.
Cars are parked about 10 feet away from the curb, and it is difficult to tell from a distance whether the cars are moving. They are not.
This situation is a case of rear-end wrecks waiting to happen. It is very dangerous and very poorly planned. In nighttime traffic, the dangers might even be worse. It is just a matter of time until someone seriously is hurt or killed.
Elderly people or parents with small children in strollers who need to cross Malvern are at considerable risk in this disastrous maze. Where are moving vans for Malvern Manor Apartments safely going to unload?
Taking a very busy four-lane street and trying to turn it into bike lanes is a ludicrous and irresponsible proposition that could become deadly. Recently, there were no bikes seen in these new lanes, but plenty of cars navigating this strange and confusing arrangement. Could anyone honestly see this horrific traffic pattern as a benefit for public safety?
Anyone who isn’t alert easily could hit one of the many cars literally parked in what has for many decades been a four-lane thoroughfare. Drivers not aware of this bizarre layout particularly are at risk.
Per people who work on downtown Franklin Street and who never were consulted about the installation of bike lanes there, the result of those bike lanes has been a dangerous mess.
About a year ago, a public meeting was held at Mary Munford Elementary School to explain these bike lanes. My husband attended the meeting, where citizens raised many genuine concerns and obvious questions about what now is a disturbing public reality.
Just what Richmond needs: more problems.
Anne K. Hall.
Richmond.