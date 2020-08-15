Letter to the Editor, Aug. 16, 2020: Communities still need school resource officers

Communities still need
school resource officers
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
When school systems report student suspension rates for the 2019-20 school year, will there be an asterisk to attribute the reduction in suspensions to the closing of schools because of COVID-19?
It would be interesting to learn if police departments across the state noted a decline in calls to assist with juveniles in our communities during the same time frame.
When I was growing up, I don’t recall seeing a police officer on school grounds except during high school athletic events.
In the early days of my 31 years of work in public education, rarely did I see a police officer in the school buildings where I taught.
Over a period of time, that began to change.
In the latter part of my career, the presence of school resource officers (SROs) in those school environments increased as did my communication with them.
What brought about this increased visibility and interaction?
During those years, I suspect that data collected by the state from school systems would reveal school administrators more frequently were dealing with illegal substances, weapons and significant disruptive behaviors.
That troublesome conduct pushed school systems and local municipalities to invest in more SROs.
I had the privilege to work with many caring and well-trained SROs.
At this point, I’m not sure we should be asking if we truly need them in our schools.
I think the tougher question we need to be asking is: What has happened in our communities?
What has eroded so much that these unacceptable behaviors consistently appear in our school environments?
Until we are willing to wrestle with solving the challenges that students and families struggle with every day in their neighborhoods, we will need SROs.
Bill Pike.
Henrico.