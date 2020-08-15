You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the Editor, Aug. 16, 2020: Kudos to McGuire family for enlightened humility
Letter to the Editor, Aug. 16, 2020: Kudos to McGuire family for enlightened humility

Kudos to McGuire family

for enlightened humility

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The family of Hunter Holmes McGuire deserves thanks for their gracious article, "Remove the name, but remember his full legacy," acknowledging the mistakes of a 19th-century ancestor while illuminating his significant contribution to the establishment of a more humane treatment of military prisoners of war adopted by the first Geneva Convention, and upheld by the International Red Cross.

The McGuire family's example of enlightened humility shines a much-needed light in this dark time of hate, vilification and destruction.

Rives Hardy.

Callao.

