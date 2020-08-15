Letter to the Editor, Aug. 16, 2020: Kudos to McGuire family for enlightened humility

Kudos to McGuire family
for enlightened humility
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The family of Hunter Holmes McGuire deserves thanks for their gracious article, "Remove the name, but remember his full legacy," acknowledging the mistakes of a 19th-century ancestor while illuminating his significant contribution to the establishment of a more humane treatment of military prisoners of war adopted by the first Geneva Convention, and upheld by the International Red Cross.
The McGuire family's example of enlightened humility shines a much-needed light in this dark time of hate, vilification and destruction.
Rives Hardy.
Callao.