Letter to the Editor, Aug. 16, 2020: Return students to school to get U.S. back on track

Return students to school
to get U.S. back on track
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
School boards everywhere are deliberating how to open schools for the upcoming year. This complex decision rightfully takes into account the safety of the students, faculty and staff, and those they come in contact with outside the schools. But there’s another issue that must be considered and that is the future of the country.
As responsible citizens, we wash our hands, cover our faces and keep our distance. But we also must keep this country viable. The current sheltering in place is funded with money made out of thin air by the Department of the Treasury and the Federal Reserve. We are saddling our children with a mountain of debt — debt that eventually must be paid with crippling taxes, reduction in living standard, hyperinflation and economic disaster.
Are we really being safe if our children emerge from the pandemic virus-free but citizens of an economically devastated country? To prevail in this struggle, our children must be in school full time to learn and to allow parents to work. We must do everything possible immediately to return the United States to complete functioning. We have no choice if we’re to preserve this country for our children. It will not be risk-free, the naysayers always will criticize, but our collective future depends on meeting this challenge. We cannot soley rely on Washington or Richmond. Our communities, our schools and our families all must do our parts just as those who came before us did in World War II. We are Americans and we can do anything if we put our minds to it.
Thor Evans.
Manakin-Sabot.