Letter to the Editor. Aug. 17, 2020: Additional signage might help traffic navigation

Additional signage might
help traffic navigation
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Traveling west on the "Brick-and-Mortar Boulevard" known as Broad Street, there are large signs that identify the names of most of the intersecting side roads. If you are looking for something in the area of the odd-numbered 901 block or the even-numbered 12200 block, how do you locate which side of the road you should steer toward? If area number signs could be installed with the large street name signs, drivers would have an idea of how much farther they need to go to find what they came through all the traffic for.
Yes, electronic devices — if you have one that functions — can give you much of the information, but wouldn't it be considerate and helpful to install number signs for those who don't have them?
Marshall Johnson.
Mechanicsville.