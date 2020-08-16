You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the Editor, Aug. 17, 2020: Political divisiveness not new to Congress
Letter to the Editor, Aug. 17, 2020: Political divisiveness not new to Congress

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

"The rancor of party was revived with all its bitterness during the last session of Congress — United by no fixed principles or objects and destitute of everything like American feeling, so detestable a minority never existed in any country — Their whole political creed is contained in a single word 'opposition' — They pursue it without regard to principle, to personal reputation or the best interests of their country." From 2018? 2019? 2020? No. This is a letter from John Wayles Eppes to father-in-law Thomas Jefferson in 1811. Not much has changed in 209 years.

Ken McWilliams.

Midlothian.

