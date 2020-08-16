Letter to the Editor, Aug. 17, 2020: Unemployment assistance can help boost recovery

Unemployment assistance
can help boost recovery
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
There are many who advocate for the unemployed in our community to go back to work and say they should be denied unemployment supplemental benefits, which have kept the economy moving forward by boosting spending on food, housing and health care. By all means, they need go back to work. But will they have to go back to reduced hours that then translate to reduced income and ultimately a negative impact on the economy? Can the business owners offer the previous level of employment? No. We simply are not in the position to go back to things as they were, and business is suffering for it. Our communities need support, both workers and businesses. It needs to start at the federal government level and flow down to the community level.
Mary Kellner.
Midlothian.