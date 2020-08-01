Officials indulging mob

recklessly endangers all

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I understand that members of any diverse populace might have a variety of opinions, some fact-based, others conjecture or even biased. The bedrock of America — and the only way government can function to accomplish the will of the governed — is to follow the rule of law. And if need be, change the law, but adhere to the way laws are changed, and then follow the new law. Mayor Levar Stoney, Gov. Ralph Northam and Attorney General Mark Herring clearly ignored that social contract made between government and the governed in their handling of recent and ongoing civil unrest.

The rule of law safely protects everyone. The First Amendment right is a guarantee to peacefully assemble to petition government for a redress of grievances. Contrast the chaos and pandemonium that characterize recent events in Richmond to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s effective methods of nonviolent protest. And though a reckoning has been building for 150-plus years regarding the unequal treatment of various segments of the general population, we are blind to  just how diverse a people we are. When the focus narrowly is contrasted between Blacks and whites, it becomes a recipe for divisiveness. One has to be a winner, the other a loser. The narrative is set; who is the victim? Now Latinos are brought into the equation. Why aren't Asians and Indians included? Many legally came to this country, and through self-reliance and strong family mutual support, they have gone on to make great strides in education and economic success.

How many Black cops go home after riots and see the pain their children suffer from the jeers of their peers because officials are pandering to the mob who trash their parents? These men who hide behind police protection while indulging the mob are reckless and menacing to social order.

Rob Richardson.

Jacksonville Beach, Fla.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email