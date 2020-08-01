Officials indulging mob
recklessly endangers all
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I understand that members of any diverse populace might have a variety of opinions, some fact-based, others conjecture or even biased. The bedrock of America — and the only way government can function to accomplish the will of the governed — is to follow the rule of law. And if need be, change the law, but adhere to the way laws are changed, and then follow the new law. Mayor Levar Stoney, Gov. Ralph Northam and Attorney General Mark Herring clearly ignored that social contract made between government and the governed in their handling of recent and ongoing civil unrest.
The rule of law safely protects everyone. The First Amendment right is a guarantee to peacefully assemble to petition government for a redress of grievances. Contrast the chaos and pandemonium that characterize recent events in Richmond to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s effective methods of nonviolent protest. And though a reckoning has been building for 150-plus years regarding the unequal treatment of various segments of the general population, we are blind to just how diverse a people we are. When the focus narrowly is contrasted between Blacks and whites, it becomes a recipe for divisiveness. One has to be a winner, the other a loser. The narrative is set; who is the victim? Now Latinos are brought into the equation. Why aren't Asians and Indians included? Many legally came to this country, and through self-reliance and strong family mutual support, they have gone on to make great strides in education and economic success.
How many Black cops go home after riots and see the pain their children suffer from the jeers of their peers because officials are pandering to the mob who trash their parents? These men who hide behind police protection while indulging the mob are reckless and menacing to social order.
Rob Richardson.
Jacksonville Beach, Fla.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.