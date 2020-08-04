Elected officials failed

to act in timely fashion

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Like Nero who fiddled while Rome burned, Mayor Levar Stoney lost precious time in dealing with violent protesters as Richmond burned. His delayed and ineffective use of force during the early stages of the demonstrations has cost the city millions of dollars in damaged and destroyed property, both public and private. Many businesses have been shuttered, resulting in the loss of jobs for employees and depriving city coffers of much-needed tax revenue — the true effect of which might not fully be known for months. The state of emergency in the city, which started on May 31, has been extended to Aug. 31. It seems as if the mayor either cannot or will not properly deal with this situation.

Gov. Ralph Northam was missing in action as well during the early stages of the riots, offering tepid responses and refusing to authorize sufficient resources to quell the disturbances. He did, however, authorize a National Guard contingent to the downtown area to guard government buildings, one of which was the Executive Mansion.

Northam and the Virginia General Assembly — where Democrats now are in the majority — have succeeded in increasing existing taxes, instituting new taxes, creating additional regulation and bureaucracy for both business and individuals, and restricting citizens' means to defend themselves by enacting draconian gun control laws. Virginians need to keep these results in mind when they go to the polls in November and in 2021.

Randy Hall.

Beaverdam.

