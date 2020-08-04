Installing Wiley statue

hinders positive change

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In her “After the statues: Now what?” editorial, Opinions Editor Pamela Stallsmith expressed her hope that "Richmond and the community step up and create meaningful change for the better." It won't happen if more statues like Kehinde Wiley's expensive and meaningless statue "Rumors of War" are erected in the city.

Mayor Levar Stoney hastily ordered the removal of all Confederate statues. The Stonewall Jackson statue was removed on July 1. The J.E.B. Stuart statue was removed on July 7. The Robert E. Lee statue might be removed any day now. These Confederate military leaders were gentlemen of Virginia.

Wiley's statue, recently installed in front of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, is a version of the J.E.B. Stuart statue, except the Black figure on the horse is wearing dreadlocks, torn jeans and tennis pumps. Wiley received $2 million from the VMFA for his "Rumors of War" statue, a title that in itself seems questionable and even repugnant.

No expensive and meaningless statues should be encouraged or allowed in Richmond. This will be a start toward a change for the better.

Christine Young.

Richmond.

