Partisanship undermines
nation's common beliefs
Editor, Times Dispatch:
It is not the question of individual officers exhibiting brutal tactics, but the system that, over time, has become untouchable. To use “shock and awe,” whether in Iraq or at the Robert E. Lee monument, is commonplace to a culture where haves and have-nots struggle for security, respect or dignity. If authority feels that the first step is to overwhelm and “take the street” for “law and order,” that directly places the public as the enemy. The public has the right to be in the streets. That part of the public scared of losing its prominence, steeped in tradition, precedent and a top-down hierarchy would ask the question Robin Beres repeats in her recent op-ed, “Are we still united by our common beliefs?” The U.S. freed Kuwait from Iraq, not Iran.
The history we’ve been taught is not the history we’ve lived and seen. The recent glaring example of the Lost Cause for the city of Richmond is but one example. Other examples include the histories of African Americans, Native Americans and Latino North Americans, and the histories of why immigrants had to flee their homes.
Partisanship undermines our common beliefs. Those beliefs of fairness, balance, evenhandedness, and believing and following the law — be it local or international — are weakened when selectively one over the other systemically is enforced. The government and, selectively at times, the private sector use the police to maintain the status quo. As hypocrisy becomes blatant, more one-sided and thumb-on-the-scale to support order and preserve assets, questioning authority becomes the right of the governed.
To come to grips with a racist past, acknowledge it and be contrite is to produce that “indispensable nation.” That nation has the moral high ground and a right to lead.
Nidal Mahayni.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.