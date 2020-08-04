Those behind destruction

have hijacked protests

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

It’s beyond time to change the protesting tactics of 2020. The true meaning of the protests have been hijacked by people whose only purpose is to destroy and vandalize, giving the whole premise a black eye.

Every city, town or community should elect a Black Lives Matter representative to coordinate with local governments on plans regarding the inequalities that have plagued their communities for years. Get bona fide protesters off the streets so that the police know who the real culprits are.

Stop the burning, looting and defacing. Real protesters aren’t responsible for this destruction.

Anne Moseley.

Richmond.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email