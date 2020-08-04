THIS PRODUCT COVERS CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA...AND THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE
ISAIAS RACING NORTH-NORTHEASTWARD ACROSS EASTERN NEW YORK
NEW INFORMATION
---------------
* CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- THE TROPICAL STORM WARNING HAS BEEN CANCELLED FOR DORCHESTER,
INLAND WORCESTER, MARYLAND BEACHES, SOMERSET, AND WICOMICO
* CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- NONE
* STORM INFORMATION:
- ABOUT 300 MILES NORTH OF OCEAN CITY MD OR ABOUT 410 MILES
NORTH-NORTHEAST OF NORFOLK VA
- 42.7N 74.2W
- STORM INTENSITY 65 MPH
- MOVEMENT NORTH-NORTHEAST OR 20 DEGREES AT 40 MPH
SITUATION OVERVIEW
------------------
TROPICAL STORM ISAIAS IS RACING NORTHEASTWARD THROUGH EASTERN NEW YORK
LATE THIS AFTERNOON, WITH WINDS RAPIDLY DIMINISHING ACROSS THE LOWER
MID-ATLANTIC. CONDITIONS WILL BECOME FAIRLY BENIGN THROUGH THIS EVENING
WITH WATER LEVELS CONTINUING TO DROP ACROSS THE REGION. ADDITIONAL TIDAL
FLOODING IS NO LONGER EXPECTED WITH THE HIGH TIDE CYCLE THIS EVENING.
AN ELEVATED RIP CURRENT THREAT WILL PERSIST OVER THE NEXT COUPLE DAYS,
LEADING TO DANGEROUS CONDITIONS FOR SWIMMING.
POTENTIAL IMPACTS
-----------------
* WIND:
NO ADDITIONAL IMPACTS ARE ANTICIPATED AT THIS TIME
ACROSS CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA...AND
THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE.
* SURGE:
LITTLE TO NO ADDITIONAL IMPACTS ARE ANTICIPATED AT THIS TIME
ACROSS CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA...AND
THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE.
* FLOODING RAIN:
NO ADDITIONAL IMPACTS ARE ANTICIPATED AT THIS TIME
ACROSS CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA...AND
THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE.
* TORNADOES:
NO ADDITIONAL IMPACTS ARE ANTICIPATED AT THIS TIME
ACROSS CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA...AND
THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
----------------------------------
* EVACUATIONS:
RECOVERY PHASE - DO NOT ENTER EVACUATED AREAS UNTIL OFFICIALS HAVE
GIVEN THE ALL CLEAR TO RETURN.
* OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION:
ALWAYS HEED THE ADVICE OF LOCAL OFFICIALS AND COMPLY WITH ORDERS THAT
ARE ISSUED. DO NOT NEEDLESSLY JEOPARDIZE YOUR LIFE OR THE LIVES OF
OTHERS.
* ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION:
- FOR INFORMATION ON APPROPRIATE PREPARATIONS SEE
WWW.READYVIRGINIA.GOV, READYNC.ORG OR MEMA.MARYLAND.GOV
- FOR THE LATEST WEATHER AND STORM INFORMATION GO TO
WEATHER.GOV/WAKEFIELD
NEXT UPDATE
-----------
THIS WILL BE THE FINAL LOCAL STATEMENT THAT WILL BE ISSUED BY THE
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN WAKEFIELD VA.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
You can't say the protests were hijacked when they first started and rioting began. BLM was out in groves looting, damaging property, shooting at policemen wounding two, and destroying businesses! BLM is not an organization to have representatives on any board as they have no past proven recording of accomplishing anything progressive or beneficial!
Howard,
You repeat the same BS over and over...BLM is winning...I cribbed data from Drake and am reposting it again,,,,It’s got the backing of mainstream America.
Here’s an abridged list of the great companies that stand behind them and fund their activities ... space does not permit a full one.
“And many corporations, big and small, have joined the conversation, issuing statements vowing to stand with the Black Lives Matter movement. Some tech behemoths -- like Apple, Amazon, Microsoft and others -- have followed up on their supportive words with major donation pledges, too. Other companies have yet to put their money where their mouth is.
Walmart announced that it will contribute $100 million over five years to create a new center for racial equity.
Target announced a $10 million commitment in an effort to advance social justice through supporting partners like the National Urban League and the African American Leadership Forum. The brand also committed 10,000 hours of pro-bono consulting for small business in the Twin Cities that are black-owned or owned by people of color.
Home Depot CEO Craig Menear announced a $1 million donation to the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law in a statement released on the company website.
EA announced a $1 million donation to improve racial equality, starting with donations to the Equal Justice Initiative and the NAACP Legal Defense & Educational Fund.
In a tweet earlier this month, Square Enix announced a $250,000 donation in addition to matching employee donations to the Black Lives Matter organization and other charities.
Gaming company Ubisoft tweeted that the company will donate $100,000 to the NAACP and Black Lives Matter organization and encouraged others to donate.
Etsy announced a total contribution of $1 million in an Instagram post. The company is donating $500,000 to the Equal Justice Initiative and $500,000 to the Borealis Philanthropy's Black-Led Movement Fund and will be matching employee donations.
Clothing retailer H&M is pledging $500,000 across three different organizations, according to an Instagram post by the brand. The groups are the NAACP, ACLU and Color of Change.
San Francisco-based clothing company Everlane announced two $75,000 donations to the Equal Justice Initiative and the ACLU in a recent Instagram post. Everlane employees also compiled a shared document with educational resources on how to take action and support the Black Lives Matter movement.
Nike promises to donate $40 million over the course of four years to social justice organizations that support the Black Lives Matter movement.
Fast-food giant McDonalds is committing $1 million to the NAACP and the National Urban League, according to Business Insider.
Coca-Cola released a statement titled "Where we stand on social justice," and committed $2.5 million in grants from Coca Cola foundation to the NAACP, Equal Justice Initiative, and the National Center for Civil and Human Rights
(Drake Butler 2020)
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.