Businesses likely to pass

carbon fee on to customers

 Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Two recent Letters to the Editor called for placing a fee on carbon produced by fossil fuels to combat global warming. If we place a fee on power companies and industry, they simply will pass that cost on to the consumer. Businesses do not absorb increased costs, they pass them on — especially when it affects all of them and there is no competitive disadvantage. So tax carbon, raise consumer prices for goods and services, create a governmental bureaucracy to collect and refund the money to those who paid it in the first place — what is the point? Sounds like a net loss to me. I’m all for alternatives to fossil fuels, but they need to be competitive without government schemes to make them competitive.

Mike Venaglia.

Midlothian.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email