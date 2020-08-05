Businesses likely to pass
carbon fee on to customers
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Two recent Letters to the Editor called for placing a fee on carbon produced by fossil fuels to combat global warming. If we place a fee on power companies and industry, they simply will pass that cost on to the consumer. Businesses do not absorb increased costs, they pass them on — especially when it affects all of them and there is no competitive disadvantage. So tax carbon, raise consumer prices for goods and services, create a governmental bureaucracy to collect and refund the money to those who paid it in the first place — what is the point? Sounds like a net loss to me. I’m all for alternatives to fossil fuels, but they need to be competitive without government schemes to make them competitive.
Mike Venaglia.
Midlothian.
