Carbon tax act unlikely
to produce desired result
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Two recent letter writers encouraged the passage of the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act to reduce our usage of carbon-based fuels, the idea being that gasoline and natural gas would be taxed to discourage their use and that the fees (taxes) collected would be returned monthly to our households. If I am taxed a dollar at the gas pump and that dollar then is returned to me, why should I care what I paid for the gas and why should I be moved to help the environment? The carbon tax is just that. If we really want to help the environment, let's pay the tax, reduce our use of fossil fuels, and use the funds to pay down the debt or for some of the many social programs that are being proposed by the politicians running for office.
Douglas McAvoy.
Ashland.
