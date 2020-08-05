Freed of towering riders,
horses could send message
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
A towering human figure built with the sole intent of intimidation is a heinous sight. While it might be art and it might be history, there is a time and place for these things that is not in the middle of the streets of Richmond, a city I like to believe drastically has progressed in its thinking. Thus, Monument Avenue requires an update.
Although it doesn’t solve the issue of racial injustice, making Monument Avenue a tribute to freedom rather than to oppression could be a steppingstone for greater social, political and economic change. A new set of monuments might represent a more diverse array of people — individuals of varying race, gender, ethnicity, etc. — who stand for respectable causes. Or perhaps we leave the pedestals empty, to tell a story of what once was but is no more.
Yet another proposition is that we fill the empty pedestals with variations of the original monuments’ horses. Rather than its power-hungry rider, all we see is the beauty of the animal — an animal that symbolizes freedom. My inspiration for this proposal is a quote from primatologist Jane Goodall: “Let us develop respect for all living things. Let us try to replace violence and intolerance with understanding and compassion. And love.” As Goodall advises, we must learn to respect all living things — Black and white, human and nonhuman — if we are to move forward as a nation worthy itself of respect.
In further support of substituting the imposing Confederate generals with statues of unrestrained horses, I point to yet another quote from Goodall: “We should have respect for animals because it makes better human beings of us all.” Animals, after all, can teach us a great deal, from practicing empathy to working in collaboration with others. Perhaps they are the ones we should memorialize.
Grace McGarry.
Moseley.
