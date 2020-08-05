Work together to create
new vision for Richmond
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
We are at a turning point in our city, state and nation. If we all can put down our "battle gear" of one brand of politics or another, we can come together to create a great future for Richmond. Let's get rid of the rearview mirrors, the finger-pointing and fault-finding. Let's create a vision and then take a step forward.
COVID-19 made us push the "pause" button, but let's wisely use the time to hit the "reinvent" button. In the past, we were the capital of the Confederacy. Turn the page, and what headline would you like to see: Capital of Reconciliation? Something else? What?
We can use this moment to, as Michael Paul Williams wrote in a recent RTD column, "stop waging war with the past." We can breathe life into the future. What is calling for our attention and effort to achieve excellent public health and stellar education? Are our schools ready to safely deliver that to the students, staff, parents and families? Once we get that done, how do we prepare our citizens to have productive work on which to thrive? Are we creating a community that grows leadership to represent all of the community so we can contribute our best? Our old institutions might not be a fit for the future. Let's look at them to see if they need to be renovated, or removed and replaced. Let us consciously do this together. Are you in for this re-creation?
Susan Nolan.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.