Writers fail the test

in lessons on treason

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

When a prominent Richmonder like Hullihen Moore pens a Letter to the Editor accusing Robert E. Lee of treason, people take extra notice. His position gets traction, applying today's standards of allegiance to inhabitants of the past. But the allegiance standard in 1860 is not that of today, and to engage thusly is termed presentism by historians, who caution against it.

The late James I. Robertson Jr., Commonwealth Professor of History at Virginia Tech, pointed out on more than one occasion that prior to the Civil War, 90% of the population never ventured beyond the boundary of their immediate political entity. Allegiance was familial and parochial, with little interaction with the federal government. One sees this in Lee's anguish when offered command of the federal army. The allegiance definition of the federal government was, "The United States are (plural)." After the war, that definition changed, and remains "The United States is (singular)."

Moore can delve into other attitudes of Lee to argue the efficacy of removing Lee's name from Washington and Lee University. His, and Lucas Morel's history lesson regarding treason in his recent op-ed, fail the test.

Dexter E. Oliver.

North Chesterfield.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email