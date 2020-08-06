Any type of monument
could divide community
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I’ve been thinking about monuments lately. Many have come down. I’m in favor of that. Other people don’t like it. The new debate: What will we put in their place? What history or person or culture will we venerate next? And so, the community argument continues.
Perhaps in the places where the statues once stood, we could put in some park benches, flower beds, new shade trees, paths that cut across to the other side, maybe a playground area where moms and dads can take their young ones. This way we do not subject anyone to another’s idea of what our community should venerate.
I have spoken with friends on this topic and have received the expected response: Certainly there are those who by no means should be venerated. But — as with everything — when put into the proper context, they can be incorporated into teaching so that mistakes and injustices of the past are not repeated.
And while I agree that there can be value in context, that is a perspective that should be sought rather than imposed.
The Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., is an example of an important destination memorial that provides comfort to many, on their terms, at their chosen time. However, it is not a source of reverence or comfort for all who were involved in that war. For many, those memories bring out anger, hatred and/or fear. Asking them to wait at a bus stop every day while looking at a park memorializing that time in history adds nothing to the community.
Does that mean we have learned from the mistakes of 100 years ago? Perhaps. If so, it looks like we might be on our way to unlearning it.
Just learn from the past. No monuments mean one less thing to divide a community. I’m sure we will find something else to argue about.
Paul Kruis.
North Chesterfield.
