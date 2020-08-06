Arlington, Stratford Hall
fitting places for statue
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
With all of the furor over Confederate monuments and the likely removal of Robert E. Lee's statue in Richmond, I've been thinking about an appropriate place for its relocation. Recall that, during the Civil War, the U.S. government confiscated Arlington House from Lee and his family. This estate was a wedding gift to Lee and his wife, Mary, from her father, George Washington Parke Custis. The property later became Arlington National Cemetery. I think it would be very fitting for Lee to go home to Arlington, which would provide a safe haven from further vandalism. Alternately, another location might be Stratford Hall in Westmoreland County, the place of Lee's birth. Either location properly would honor and respect this man who was known as the quintessential Virginia gentleman.
Larry Gaskins.
Williamsburg.
