Arlington, Stratford Hall

fitting places for statue

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

With all of the furor over Confederate monuments and the likely removal of Robert E. Lee's statue in Richmond, I've been thinking about an appropriate place for its relocation. Recall that, during the Civil War, the U.S. government confiscated Arlington House from Lee and his family. This estate was a wedding gift to Lee and his wife, Mary, from her father, George Washington Parke Custis. The property later became Arlington National Cemetery. I think it would be very fitting for Lee to go home to Arlington, which would provide a safe haven from further vandalism. Alternately, another location might be Stratford Hall in Westmoreland County, the place of Lee's birth. Either location properly would honor and respect this man who was known as the quintessential Virginia gentleman.

Larry Gaskins.

Williamsburg.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email