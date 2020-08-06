Empowering youth can

lead to social change

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Throughout human history, we can recognize how young individuals in society have come together to engage in crucial topics that impact the lives of many. These young people are represented by various colors, shining light on the pressing issues affecting the lives of our communities. Such issues include climate change, health care, gun violence and racism. As young people, many of us grow up with extreme feelings of having a lack of power, voice and confidence.

However, within a society that so deeply emphasizes individualism, education can be a powerful catalyst of unique and diverse attainment of knowledge through expression, artistic means and critical collaborative efforts. As a result, our institutions, systems and policies can reflect the true power of the people, especially our young people who too often are neglected, ignored and dismissed. With an education that emphasizes the feelings, identity, well-being and reflexivity of all students, we can come to embody a greater society where young voices determine the change we desperately seek and require.

Let us increase youth voices and participation to foster a culture of peace and social cohesion. Youth embody change, and I have come to realize change is a beautiful thing that comes from within and radiates near and far. Through increasing civic engagement and community organizing initiatives, we can come to appreciate how valuable youth voices are in various aspects of life and decision-making. Young people are the definition of hope for today as well as the change we desperately seek and need in the future. Therefore, it is vital to rally support for the Youth, Peace, and Security Act of 2020. During these difficult, uncertain and troubling times, we must — as the late civil rights icon John Lewis once said — “[g]et in good trouble, necessary trouble, and help redeem the soul of America.”

Brandon Ferguson.

Midlothian.

