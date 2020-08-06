Empowering youth can
lead to social change
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Throughout human history, we can recognize how young individuals in society have come together to engage in crucial topics that impact the lives of many. These young people are represented by various colors, shining light on the pressing issues affecting the lives of our communities. Such issues include climate change, health care, gun violence and racism. As young people, many of us grow up with extreme feelings of having a lack of power, voice and confidence.
However, within a society that so deeply emphasizes individualism, education can be a powerful catalyst of unique and diverse attainment of knowledge through expression, artistic means and critical collaborative efforts. As a result, our institutions, systems and policies can reflect the true power of the people, especially our young people who too often are neglected, ignored and dismissed. With an education that emphasizes the feelings, identity, well-being and reflexivity of all students, we can come to embody a greater society where young voices determine the change we desperately seek and require.
Let us increase youth voices and participation to foster a culture of peace and social cohesion. Youth embody change, and I have come to realize change is a beautiful thing that comes from within and radiates near and far. Through increasing civic engagement and community organizing initiatives, we can come to appreciate how valuable youth voices are in various aspects of life and decision-making. Young people are the definition of hope for today as well as the change we desperately seek and need in the future. Therefore, it is vital to rally support for the Youth, Peace, and Security Act of 2020. During these difficult, uncertain and troubling times, we must — as the late civil rights icon John Lewis once said — “[g]et in good trouble, necessary trouble, and help redeem the soul of America.”
Brandon Ferguson.
Midlothian.
Brandon Ferguson …….. the voting age should be raised to 38, about the age the brain takes over from the heart ….. The left would love it to be lowered to 16, since it hasn’t been that long since they believed in Santa.
Below the age of 38, they still have not gotten accustomed to fending for themselves and still have the mindset that they had in grade school, where they voted for the kid who pushed for no more homework, beating out the kid who suggested study and hard work would get them the American Dream.
Many of today’s young people no longer believe in Santa, but see Uncle Sam a great replacement. PERIOD.
The youth of today is what scares me. I see how easily they are misled and just plain lazy! All they care about is their smartphone, clothes, and trying to be cool. We all probably experienced some of this during our teenage years but not to the point Todays youth does.
