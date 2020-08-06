ICE facility outbreak

must not be ignored

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Several weeks ago, the news media provided daily update on the outbreak of COVID-19 in Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Henrico. It was a very heavily reported story.

This past week, a lone article in the RTD told how COVID-19 had devastated a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Farmville. This ICE location houses more than 350 children who were separated from their parents at the Mexican border several years ago, kept in holding camps and eventually placed in "privately" run facilities. More than 8 out of every 10 of these children have been infected with COVID-19. Some staff also have this virus. There has been little follow-up other than a picture of some Farmville mothers protesting this situation.

These are not racist rabble-rousers. They are not terrorists. They are not agitators. They are children.

Attention should be paid to this terrible situation.

Gay Neale.

Brodnax.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email