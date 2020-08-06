ICE facility outbreak
must not be ignored
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Several weeks ago, the news media provided daily update on the outbreak of COVID-19 in Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Henrico. It was a very heavily reported story.
This past week, a lone article in the RTD told how COVID-19 had devastated a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Farmville. This ICE location houses more than 350 children who were separated from their parents at the Mexican border several years ago, kept in holding camps and eventually placed in "privately" run facilities. More than 8 out of every 10 of these children have been infected with COVID-19. Some staff also have this virus. There has been little follow-up other than a picture of some Farmville mothers protesting this situation.
These are not racist rabble-rousers. They are not terrorists. They are not agitators. They are children.
Attention should be paid to this terrible situation.
Gay Neale.
Brodnax.
