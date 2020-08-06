Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL HENRICO COUNTY AND THE CITY OF RICHMOND... AT 726 PM EDT, THUNDERSTORMS THAT PRODUCED HEAVY RAIN HAS MOVED OUT OF THE WARNED AREA. BETWEEN 1.5 AND 2.5 INCHES OF RAIN HAVE FALLEN. FLASH FLOODING IS OCCURRING. HEAVY RAIN MAY MOVE BACK INTO THE WARNED AREA THIS EVENING, WHICH WILL EXACERBATE THE FLOODING. HAZARD...FLASH FLOODING CAUSED BY THUNDERSTORMS. SOURCE...DOPPLER RADAR. IMPACT...FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS OTHER DRAINAGE AND LOW LYING AREAS. SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLASH FLOODING INCLUDE... RICHMOND, VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY, VIRGINIA UNION UNIVERSITY, DOWNTOWN RICHMOND, HIGHLAND SPRINGS, MECHANICSVILLE, EAST HIGHLAND PARK AND MONTROSE. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 1 TO 2 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE IN THE WARNED AREA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. EXCESSIVE RUNOFF FROM HEAVY RAINFALL WILL CAUSE FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS OTHER DRAINAGE AREAS AND LOW LYING SPOTS. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED