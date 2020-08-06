Pro-Confederate fans
could pay for monuments
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
One of the arguments I had heard against taking down Richmond’s Confederate monuments is that it is a waste of taxpayer money. Well, now it seems that the city is preparing to sell these monuments to the highest bidder. I’m delighted. Not only does this give pro-Confederacy organizations the opportunity to put their money where their mouths are, but it also seems like a plan ratified by President Donald Trump himself. Trump bragged that he would build a wall and make Mexico pay for it — although he, of course, never delivered on that promise. Richmond rightfully could brag that it took down the Confederate monuments and made the pro-Confederates pay for it.
Alsuin Creighton Preis.
Henrico.
Well Mr. carpetbagger Trumps' wall is getting built and yes the people of Richmond will have a bill for police overtime, possible insurance rates increasing, and paying for the statues. Who knows if anyone will purchase them all and still have a bill to pay to remove them!
Alsuin Creighton Preis ... those who tore down the statues have their smell on them .,.,.. they are yours now, deal with it ..... You cannot undo what you have done ... and history will record it as such. Period.
