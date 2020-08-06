Pro-Confederate fans

could pay for monuments

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

One of the arguments I had heard against taking down Richmond’s Confederate monuments is that it is a waste of taxpayer money. Well, now it seems that the city is preparing to sell these monuments to the highest bidder. I’m delighted. Not only does this give pro-Confederacy organizations the opportunity to put their money where their mouths are, but it also seems like a plan ratified by President Donald Trump himself. Trump bragged that he would build a wall and make Mexico pay for it — although he, of course, never delivered on that promise. Richmond rightfully could brag that it took down the Confederate monuments and made the pro-Confederates pay for it.

Alsuin Creighton Preis.

Henrico.

