Civilian review board
no cure-all on policing
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In Michael Paul Williams’ recent column about a civilian review board for police, Henrico County Board of Supervisors member Pat O’Bannon said, “Don’t start with a perceived solution.” That counsel reminded me of two other apropos sayings:
“Start with the end (objective) in sight" and “Don’t organize around a problem.”
The creation of the Civilian Review Board (CRB) should embrace all of that wisdom instead of assuming that a CRB is a cure-all for all police-related issues that require police reform. Creating a CRB is an important step and has multiple ramifications. It needs to be fully fleshed out, with the pros and cons of different alternatives thoroughly discussed.
Here’s one way to go:
1) Establish a diverse review committee comprised of white, Black and Hispanic police and citizens who are knowledgeable about law enforcement.
2) The committee should be charged with defining what Richmond needs in a police force. It should answer such questions as: How should the force be structured? How should it operate? How should police officers be recruited? How should they be trained in race relations? How should police behavior and actions be monitored and adjudicated?
3) The committee should conduct a thorough review and analysis of police departments in other cities, especially those similar in size and makeup as Richmond. They should cherry-pick best practices that can be implemented and eliminate the unsuccessful ones.
4) After discussing the pros and cons of alternatives, the committee should develop a recommendation that can be presented to and vetted by the mayor, City Council and police force management.
The premise of the book “Men are from Mars, Women are from Venus” is that men tend to solve problems by jumping to a solution, whereas women more likely are to analyze, evaluate and discuss before solutions are developed.
When it comes to creating a CRB, Richmond would be well served to get better in touch with its feminine side.
Bruce Kelley.
Richmond.
(1) comment
That's precisely the problem with America today - too many folks getting in touch with their "feminine side"... understanding / empathy and platitudes are woefully inadequate when it comes to dealing with predators and mobs.
Even Mom's have to break out the rolling pin on occasion.
