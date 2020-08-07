Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT SATURDAY... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST MARYLAND AND VIRGINIA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN SOUTHEAST MARYLAND, DORCHESTER, INLAND WORCESTER, MARYLAND BEACHES, SOMERSET AND WICOMICO. IN VIRGINIA, ACCOMACK, AMELIA, CAROLINE, CHARLES CITY, CHESAPEAKE, CUMBERLAND, EASTERN CHESTERFIELD (INCLUDING COL. HEIGHTS), EASTERN ESSEX, EASTERN HANOVER, EASTERN HENRICO, EASTERN KING WILLIAM, EASTERN KING AND QUEEN, EASTERN LOUISA, FLUVANNA, GLOUCESTER, GOOCHLAND, HAMPTON/POQUOSON, ISLE OF WIGHT, JAMES CITY, LANCASTER, MATHEWS, MIDDLESEX, NEW KENT, NEWPORT NEWS, NORFOLK/PORTSMOUTH, NORTHAMPTON, NORTHUMBERLAND, POWHATAN, PRINCE GEORGE, RICHMOND, SUFFOLK, SURRY, VIRGINIA BEACH, WESTERN CHESTERFIELD, WESTERN ESSEX, WESTERN HANOVER, WESTERN HENRICO (INCLUDING THE CITY OF RICHMOND), WESTERN KING WILLIAM, WESTERN KING AND QUEEN, WESTERN LOUISA, WESTMORELAND AND YORK. * UNTIL 2 AM EDT SATURDAY * SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE IN COVERAGE THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING. THIS, WHEN COMBINED WITH VERY WET ANTECEDENT CONDITIONS IN MUCH OF THE WATCH AREA, WILL LIKELY LEAD TO ADDITIONAL INSTANCES OF FLASH FLOODING. * RAPID RISES IN RIVERS AND CREEKS ARE POSSIBLE, ALONG WITH FLOODING IN LOW LYING AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... STAY AWAY OR BE SWEPT AWAY. RIVER BANKS AND CULVERTS CAN BECOME UNSTABLE AND UNSAFE. &&